Supervisors OK County Applying For $10M Grant For Homeless Relief

The Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously cleared the way for the county Department of Health and Human Services to receive almost $10 million in state funds to help homeless people.

The California Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention program grant funds may be used for rental assistance, workforce, support, and housing solutions and services.

County spokesman Jose Alvarez said as part of state policy, the county must formally apply for the grant before receiving it.

For the 2019-20 fiscal year, the HHSA will receive roughly $2 million, followed by $2 million in the 2020-21 fiscal year, according to county documents. The county will receive around $2 million a year until 2025.

According to the county, the $10 million will give regional agencies a total of $43.3 million to provide housing and health services to those in need.

Board Chairman Greg Cox said he appreciates the $10 million, and wants to make sure the county “remains at the forefront to receive its fair share to address homelessness” by lobbying in Sacramento for additional funding.

Supervisor Dianne Jacob said the chief administrative officer should eventually report back to the board on the costs of homeless programs and results, “to make sure we’re getting the most bang for our money.”

— City News Service

