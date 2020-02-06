Ethics Complaint Accuses Todd Gloria of Laundering Dems’ Money in Mayor Race

By Ken Stone

A critic of mayoral candidate Todd Gloria has filed a complaint with the San Diego Ethics Commission alleging that the Assembly member is laundering money through the local Democratic Party to benefit his campaign.

Mat Wahlstrom of Hillcrest, repeating arguments in his still-pending civil lawsuit, said Wednesday in his filing that Gloria set up a fund-raising committee for an Assembly 2020 re-election even though he insists he is not running for that office.

“Through that committee, he is raising money from donors who could not donate lawfully to Mr. Gloria’s mayoral committee,” Wahlstrom wrote. “He is using money from his Assembly 2020 committee and paying it to the San Diego County Democratic Party, which in turn is using money to support Mr. Gloria’s mayoral campaign.”

The ethics complaint says Gloria and the San Diego County Democratic Party violated the San Diego Election Campaign Control Ordinance. The party endorsed Gloria in August.

Wahlstrom — who offered no other comment beyond the filing — notes that he filed a similar complaint with the state Fair Political Practices Commission.

“Video from the FPPC meeting … on November 21, 2019, states that 90% of the money [Gloria] raised is ineligible for transfer to his mayoral campaign,” he said. “But he has spent more than 10% of that money to support organizations that are in turn donating to his mayoral campaign.”

As possible witnesses to the alleged offenses, Wahlstrom listed county Democratic Party chairman Will Rodriguez-Kennedy and “Ryan Trabuco” of the party.

But Wahlstrom probably meant to specify Ryan Hurd, executive director of the local Democratic Party. (Ryan Trabuco is president of San Diego Democrats for Equality.)

Rodriguez-Kennedy didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. But Nick Serrano, Gloria’s campaign manager, said: “This is yet another baseless complaint from Mr. Wahlstrom. The FPPC has already reviewed and dismissed these allegations.”

In his Ethics Commission complaint, Wahlstrom added: “The artifice of [Gloria’s] Assembly 2020 re-election committee allows him to launder money through the SDCDP to support his mayoral campaign from donors who cannot lawfully donate to his mayoral campaign.”

Councilman Scott Sherman — a leading candidate for mayor along with Councilwoman Barbara Bry — told Times of San Diego on Thursday: “I’m going to avoid the political game and focus on my campaign. The complaint has been filed with the appropriate enforcement agency and I will let them make a determination before offering any comment.”

The maximum penalty for violations of the city’s ethics laws is $5,000.

Under the seven-member ethics panel’s procedures, Executive Director Stacey Fulhorst will conduct a preliminary review to determine whether the allegations fall within its jurisdiction.

That review is generally completed within 30 days of receiving the complaint, says the commission site.

“If the executive director determines that the allegations are not within the Commission’s jurisdiction, the complaint will be dismissed and letters will be sent to the complainant and respondent explaining the reasons for the dismissal,” it added.

“If the executive director determines that the allegations are within the commission’s jurisdiction, the matter will be brought to the commission with a request that it authorize an investigation,” says the site. “Neither the complainant nor the respondent is notified when an investigation is authorized.”

In Wahlstrom’s civil suit, a case management conference is set for Friday. A motion hearing is set for May 8 before Judge Ronald F. Frazier in downtown Superior Court.

