Gov. Gavin Newsom Joins Annual Homeless Count in San Diego on Thursday

Gov. Gavin Newsom was among the state, county and federal officials participating in Thursday morning’s annual point-in-time count of San Diego County’s homeless population.

We All Count began at 4 a.m. and seeks to count all individuals who spent the night in conditions considered unsheltered — on park benches and sidewalks, and in tents, cars and recreational vehicles.

Newsom was joined by state Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins and Josh Fryday, California’s chief service officer, in counting the homeless in downtown San Diego.

Volunteers throughout the county are using the Counting Us app, which has a geographical information system, a framework for gathering, managing and analyzing data in real time.

The count is required by the Department of Housing and Urban Development to determine federal funding for programs dealing with homelessness.

Last year’s count determined there were 8,102 people in San Diego County spending the night in the streets or in a shelter.

Newsom has made reducing homelessness a top priority of his second year in office. He signed an executive order Jan. 8 as part of a comprehensive state response to homelessness.

The order included creation of the California Access to Housing and Services Fund, expediting the availability of state land assets to temporarily house the homeless and directing the Department of General Services to supply 100 camp trailers from the state fleet and the Emergency Medical Services Authority to deploy modular tent structures to provide temporary housing and delivery of health and social services across the state.

“The state of California is treating homelessness as a real emergency because it is one,” Newsom said in connection with signing the executive order. “Californians are demanding that all levels of government — federal, state and local — do more to get people off the streets and into services, whether that’s housing, mental health services, substance abuse treatment or all of the above.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

