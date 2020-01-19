Share This Article:

City of San Diego business offices will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day Jan. 20.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The city’s public administration offices will be closed for Monday, and reopen during normal business hours Tuesday.Libraries will also be closed, as will most parks and recreation facilities.

However, curbside trash, recyclables and yard waste will be collected on a normal schedule for customers served by the City’s Environmental Services Department. This schedule is for city of San Diego residents only. Residents in other cities should check with their waste hauler for holiday service schedules.

And, city skate parks and golf courses will be open. Holiday rates will apply at golf courses.

Finally, parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets and yellow zones within the city of San Diego will not be enforced.

Red, white and blue zones are still enforced every day.

For complete information, check the city’s Holiday Schedule for City Offices and Services page.

— Staff report

City Offices Close in Observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: