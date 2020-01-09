Matt Strabone’s Politics Podcast: Sending Out an ‘SOS’ with Measure A

Share This Article:

Matt Strabone‘s popular local politics podcast “Show in Progress” returns to San Diego media in a partnership with Times of San Diego.

In the first of five podcasts between now and the March 3 Presidential primary, Stabone shares commonsense proposals for ethics reform in San Diego and then focuses on the controversial Measure A, a land-use initiative also known as “Save Our San Diego Countryside.”

He speaks first with Cody Petterson, who is the president of San Diego County Democrats for Environmental Action and a supporter of Measure A, and then chats with Tanya Castaneda of the public relations firm MNM, which has been hired to oppose Measure A.

Strabone, a local attorney and North Park resident, was a candidate for San Diego Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk in 2018. His law firm specializes in services for nonprofit organizations, and he is a frequent contributor to The Hill, the Georgetown Public Policy Review and other local and national publications.

