Anti-Sprawl Measure A Picks Up More Support as Barbara Bry Changes Position

A ballot measure that would limit housing development on rural land has picked up new supporters in recent weeks, with San Diego mayoral candidate Barbara Bry switching her position.

Bry said she is generally opposed to “ballot box land-use planning,” but concluded after further study of the measure that it will simply uphold the current San Diego County land use plan.

Other notable new supporters of the measure include Escondido Mayor Paul McNamara and former San Diego City Councilmember Donna Fry.

“I support Measure A because, similar to Escondido’s Proposition S, it will help preserve the integrity of the consensus-based general plan that maps out smart land use planning for a growing region and it will encourage more entry-level, workforce housing in the county as it has in Escondido,” said McNamara.

Measure A, which was introduced as Safeguard Our San Diego Countryside, would require a countywide public vote whenever a developer seeks to build a project with six or more units than currently allowed by zoning in the county’s general plan.

Supporters say Escondido’s Proposition S, passed in 1998, has made it easier for developers to secure approval for projects and assert that Measure A will have a similar effect across the county.

The San Diego County Democratic Party announced its opposition to the measure in December, with chair Will Rodriguez-Kennedy arguing it would “contribute to racial and economic segregation” by discouraging construction of new homes.

The controversial measure will be on the March 3 Presidential primary ballot.

