South Bay Youth 4 Change, IPS, Chamber of Commerce to Host Chula Vista City Council Candidate Forum

South Bay Youth 4 Change, Institute for Public Strategies South Bay and the Chula Vista Chamber of Commerce are hosting a public forum in Chula Vista for candidates running for City Council Districts 3 and 4. The event is free and open to Chula Vista residents.

The forum will feature youth group members from Chula Vista High Tech High School who will be asking the candidates questions focused on public safety, police-regulated businesses and preventing alcohol and drug-related harm to youth. It’s part of a broader effort to build a more vibrant, healthy and safe business corridor known as Envision Broadway.

Chula Vista resident Joe Little of NBC7 San Diego will moderate the event Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Chula Vista Presbyterian Church auditorium, 940 Hilltop Drive in Chula Vista.

The District 3 candidates include incumbent Steve Padilla, who is running for reelection, challengers Henry A. Martinez II, a retired naval officer, and Doug Wolf, a business owner. District 3 covers the southeast portion of the city.

District 4 incumbent Mike Diaz is challenged by Andrea Cardenas, a director of community outreach and Delfina Gonzalez a small-business owner. District 4 is in the southwest portion of the city.

The forum will give voters a chance to hear from candidates running in the March 3, 2020, Primary Election. The top two finishers in March move on to the general election in November.

The audience will have an opportunity to submit questions to the candidates and see where they stand on important issues that pertain to the Envision Broadway revitalization efforts since self-policing doesn’t work. The Envision Broadway purpose is to balance business interests and community needs, since residents of all communities deserve health, safety, and quality of life.

The event is free and attendees are requested to RSVP

