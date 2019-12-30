Attention Voters: Are You Registered for the Presidential Primary You Want?

Share This Article:

California’s March 3 primary can send a message to Washington, but only if voters take time to check their party registration.

If you’re one of the growing number of California voters registered as “nonpartisan,” you may not be able to vote in the Presidential primary of your choice.

The Democratic Party and two minor parties — American Independent and Libertarian — allow nonpartisan voters to participate in their Presidential primaries with a “crossover ballot.”

You can request a Democratic ballot in person at a polling place, but if you vote by mail, you have to request a Democratic ballot by Jan. 6.

Postcard forms to request a crossover ballot were mailed in early December. You can also download an online form and email it to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.

If you want to vote for President Trump or another Republican primary candidate — or for a candidate of the minor Peace and Freedom or Green parties — you must register with that party. You can re-register by Feb. 17.

For more information, call the Registrar of Voters office at (858) 565-5800 or visit sdvote.com.

