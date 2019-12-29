No-Contact Order Lifted After TJ River Pollutes Coronado Beach Water

Share This Article:

A water contact closure along a stretch of shoreline in Coronado was lifted Sunday by the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health.

The no-contact order had affected the beach from Avenida Lunar through North Beach. Recent water-quality testing confirms the ocean water in this area of the shoreline meets state health standards.

The shoreline was recently closed to water contact due to sewage-contaminated flows from the Tijuana River entering the United States.

However, the ocean shoreline from the U.S.-Mexico border through Silver Strand, including the Tijuana Slough, Imperial Beach and Silver Strand shorelines, remains closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact.

