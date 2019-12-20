Share This Article:

Patrick Batten has dropped out of the race to represent District 5 on the San Diego City Council and endorsed lawyer and former city ethics commissioner Joe Leventhal.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

“Joe and I share the same priority of making a positive impact on the lives of everyday San Diegans,” said Batten. “Joe has my full endorsement for City Council.”

Batten, a Marine Corps reservist and public relations executive, had picked up a number of high-level endorsements before Leventhal entered the race in September.

“I am proud to accept an endorsement from Patrick Batten,” said Leventhal. “I was privileged to get to know Patrick on the campaign trail and know that he has committed his life to the service of others. I am honored to have his support.”

Leventhal has been endorsed by Mayor Kevin Faulconer, City Councilman Mark Kersey who currently represents the district, and the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, among others.

Other candidates in the March 3 primary are Deputy City Attorney Marni von Wilpert, technology entrepreneur Isaac Wang and city workplace safety specialist Gary Westerburg.

The district includes the communities of Black Mountain Ranch, Carmel Mountain Ranch, Miramar Ranch North, Rancho Bernardo, Rancho Encantada, Rancho Peñasquitos, Sabre Springs, San Pasqual, Scripps Miramar Ranch and Torrey Highlands.

Former Opponent Patrick Batten Endorses Joe Leventhal for City Council was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: