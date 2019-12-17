Rep. Levin Details ‘Major Wins’ for Oceanside, Camp Pendlenton in House Bill

Share This Article:

Rep. Mike Levin said the $1.4 trillion 2020 appropriations bill approved by the House of Representatives Tuesday contains “major wins” for his congressional district.

He cited $146 million for projects at Camp Pendleton, $2.65 million for Oceanside Harbor dredging and major research funding that includes the Scripps Institution of Oceanography as the biggest local appropriations victories.

“I fought for local priorities throughout the appropriations process, and I’m pleased that many of those priorities are included in the final bipartisan agreement that we passed today,” said the first-term congressman. “We have secured millions for Camp Pendleton, local desalination projects, Oceanside Harbor dredging, Scripps, and more.”

The projects at Camp Pendleton include $71.7 million for a new mess hall and warehouse, $17.7 million for an ambulatory care center and dental clinic replacement, and $38.87 million for a consolidated information center for the I Marine Expeditionary Force.

The desalination funding includes $8.3 million for the Doheny Ocean Desalination Project and $2.6 million for the Mission Basin Groundwater Purification Facility Well Expansion and Brine Minimization.

Scripps will participate in a $57 million project to support research programs to better inform the management of water resources in California.

Levin said that despite the funding successes, he was “disappointed that the agreement does not include funding for consolidated interim storage of spent nuclear fuel” from the decommissioned San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station.

“Overall, this bipartisan agreement makes critical progress for North County San Diego and South Orange County, and I was glad to help pass it in the House,” he said.

The 49th District stretches from the UC San Diego campus through coastal North County to Laguna Niguel in Orange County.

