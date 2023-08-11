The National Carbon Capture Center in Alabama is testing carbon capture technology. Courtesy of the center

In California we have a strong culture of conservation rooted in preserving our pristine landscape and natural resources. San Diego’s proximity to both beautiful beaches and mountains underpins the high quality of life experienced by residents and a robust tourism industry that brings millions of visitors to our community each year.

This same culture of conservation also drives our state’s race against the clock to achieve its goal of total carbon neutrality by 2045. San Diego County’s goal is even more aggressive, aiming to achieve net-zero emissions in the next 12 years.

While our state is leading the way in installing unprecedented levels of solar power and multiplying its battery storage by 20 in just three years, major industrial sectors of our economy need technology adapted to their unique challenges in order to de-carbonize. If we are going to achieve our ambitious targets, carbon capture and storage (CCS) should be an equally essential piece in California’s zero-carbon puzzle. Without it, our state’s and county’s energy goals may be impossible to reach.

While CCS technologies have lacked the public attention received by other energy developments, their impacts are just as significant and far-reaching. These innovations in carbon capture enable our state’s heavy-emitting but essential industries — everything from energy production to manufacturing — to continue their operations while significantly reducing their carbon footprints. The benefits are not limited to the environment either — effectively deploying CCS will also bring jobs to our communities and boost local economies.

Although the United States is developing solar and wind capacity at an eye-popping pace, it is clear that we cannot reach our carbon reduction goals in time with solar and wind energy alone. With California still relying on coal and natural gas for 40% of its power, it may take several decades at least before these facilities can be retired. This means a significant amount of carbon reduction must come from within our existing infrastructure.

CCS technology has existed for decades and rigorous studies have shown it to be safe and effective time and time again. That’s why the Biden Administration sees carbon capture as a vital solution to reducing emissions and included massive subsidies for expanding the technology in the Inflation Reduction Act last year. Those tax credits — estimated to be worth more than $3 billion — allow power plants or carbon-intensive industries, like the steel and cement sectors, to affordably decarbonize operations by retrofitting their facilities with CCS technology.

California must take advantage of these subsidies and encourage CCS development in the state. With the proper investment, California could increase its energy development while lowering its carbon footprint, ensuring a huge economic boost for our communities in return.

The expansion of CCS would also maintain a variety of high-quality jobs in energy and manufacturing industries in local communities across the state. Due to California’s unique geologic formations, the Golden State is an ideal hub for carbon storage.

Current estimates suggest as much as 425 gigatons of carbon dioxide could be stored deep underground — enough to store the entirety of California’s current emissions for 1,000 years. This means the state is perfectly positioned to lead the country in a large-scale CCS rollout, guaranteeing that jobs stay in the state.

In Carlsbad, we’ve learned that a thriving business community can be a strong partner in promoting both conservation and economic growth. Carbon capture and storage is a solution that can help us reach our emissions goals while continuing to build a strong, robust economy.

With a low-cost carbon-reduction tool that will create jobs at our fingertips, there is no reason to delay. I truly believe we can be a carbon-neutral state by 2045, so long as we invest in our current infrastructure as much as we invest in our new.

Bret Schanzenbach is president and CEO of the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce.