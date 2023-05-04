Photo via Wikimedia Commons

California has created a dangerous scheme that allows the state’s Civil Rights Department to keep the attorneys’ fees it wins in litigation (or settlements) separate from the State Treasury. As a result, the public interest is under threat.

Most of us do not think much about the structure of government. If we think about it at all, it is only to wonder why Congress or state legislatures seem incapable of getting anything done. The surprising answer to that question is that we purposefully designed our government that way.

When the founding generation set out to create the new government that would become the United States of America, they knew that human beings were no angels, so some form of government would be required. That government, according to James Madison, needed the ability to “control the governed” but at the same time be required “to control itself.” The solution was a system of separated powers.

That is why it seems like Congress or state legislatures are unable to accomplish things very quickly. This design, however, was the key to protect individual liberty. Once you do away with the checks and balances between the three branches of government, it is only a matter of time until tyranny rules.

One of the legislative branch’s most powerful checks over the executive branch is the power of the purse. Executive agencies must come to Congress (or, in the case of state agencies, the state legislature) to get the money they need to operate. That in turn requires that the agencies get bipartisan approval for their activities. What happens, however, when an agency is freed from that restraint?

We are seeing the answer to that question with the California Civil Rights Department. By law, the CRD is allowed to keep the “attorney fees” it wins in a separate fund over which the Legislature has no control. The CRD is not only free from political oversight on how it spends this money, but the scheme also creates a profit motive in the litigation it chooses to pursue and in how it conducts that litigation.

Profit motive is not a bad thing in the private sector, where a business must still produce a product or provide a service that consumers want. In government, however, the profit motive leads to perverse incentives. Money (or in the case of the CRD, attorneys fees) becomes more important than the public interest that the agency was created to protect.

Take the sexual harassment and discrimination case against the video game company Activision, for example. Both the CRD and the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission charged Activision with discrimination against its female employees. Working with the employer, EEOC was able to come to a quick settlement that provided $18 million in damages for the employees.

The California CRD cried foul. It complained that the settlement was not enough (and perhaps more importantly, it did not provide the profit that CRD was hoping to recover). The state agency even went to court to block the settlement — a move that the federal judge overseeing the case called “unseemly.”

Denied its profit in federal court, the California CRD continues to pursue its own case in state court against Activision. The agency filed complaints with salacious allegations that read like they were designed to stir up hatred against the company and generate headlines for the agency.

It’s not the way you would expect a government agency to behave if its motive was to protect workers, rather than win a profit for itself. Under the California law, the agency can proceed on the premise that “greed is good” rather than protecting workers.

An amicus brief to the 9th Circuit made this point explicitly: “In other words, unlike the EEOC’s attorneys, CRD’s attorneys have a significant financial incentive to participate in the litigation — and to object to EEOC settlements.”

The greed strategy was also at work in the CRD’s litigation against Tesla. The agency sent letters to Tesla employees urging them not to hire their own attorney. Even worse, the agency asked the employees to report to CRD the names of any attorneys that offered to represent the employees. CRD wanted to be in the driver’s seat pursuing claims against Tesla, and the portion of attorneys’ fees that came with that pursuit.

When an agency has a profit motive influencing how it exercises its government power, the public interest is quickly left behind. Because the Legislature gave up its power of the purse, prospects for reining in abuse of power are slim.

The Legislature will have to take action to eliminate the profit motive and ensure that it regains the power of the purse. That puts responsibility for how the government operates back where it belongs — on the shoulders of our elected representatives.

Anthony T. Caso is a senior legal fellow at The Claremont Institute and retired clinical professor of law at Chapman University’s Fowler School of Law.