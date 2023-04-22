Native California plants can add color to a water-saving landscape, while attracting hummingbirds and butterflies. Image courtesy San Diego County Water Authority

Each year on April 22, one billion people across the globe take action to promote conservation and sustainability. Earth Day can drive a year — and even a lifetime — of energy, enthusiasm, and commitment to protect our planet.

This year’s Earth Day theme — “Invest in Our Planet” — aligns perfectly with what the San Diego County Water Authority and its 24 member agencies have done for decades. It points to the necessity of dedicating time and resources to ensuring a sustainable water supply for our community. And it speaks to the thoughtful investments we make in infrastructure and innovation that keep the water flowing while being mindful of the environment.

Investing in our planet can take many forms, and the challenges we face differ from community to community. One investment I encourage San Diegans to think about this Earth Day is landscape transformation. This is important because the biggest users of water at homes are our landscapes — perhaps as much as 70% of our water use, depending on where we live.

Remarkably, more than 42 million square feet of grass has already been removed in our region with the help of Water Authority rebates and resources. But we need the continued adoption of low-water landscapes to meet the challenges of a hotter and drier climate.

Over the past decade, residents and businesses across the county have adopted “WaterSmart” plants, irrigation technologies and habits that not only save money, but also create vibrant yards, reduce energy use, protect natural resources, and reduce landscape maintenance.

When looking back to the beginning of regional water conservation efforts several decades ago, it is clear that real change takes time. It took millions of individual and collective investments of time and energy before we saw the benefits of large-scale improvements. Every time someone turns off the faucet while brushing their teeth or takes a shorter shower, they are taking a step toward water conservation.

That is how change starts — with a single step. I am proud to say that the Water Authority and its 24 member agencies are here to support residents and businesses with outdoor water conservation — from purchasing rain barrels to complete landscape makeovers. I am confident that together we can continue to make progress in outdoor water conservation because residents and business owners have already made such huge strides in indoor water conservation.

Now, perhaps more than ever, it’s important that we think about how our actions affect the world around us. Earth Day serves as a wonderful reminder that using water efficiently is a way of life and an important responsibility that comes along with living in this beautiful region.

To start your landscape transformation, go to sdcwa.org/your-water/conservation/ and learn about all the resources available.

Sandra L. Kerl is general manager of the San Diego County Water Authority.