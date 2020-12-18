Opinion: Getting to the Promised Land in Modern America

By Joe Nalven

Chief Justice John Roberts is famously quoted as saying, “The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.”

Our legal system can monitor and press the “stop discriminating” button. But we all know that humans — that means us — resort to tribalism, clannishness, nepotism, caste, and prejudice of all forms either individually or part of our culture. No exceptions.

Still, we can work to minimize the more perverse forms of discrimination. One path is symbolized by President Barack Obama, primarily by government addressing grievances attributed to racism. Another path looks beyond government and the ultimate test of ridding ourselves individually of a slave mentality – of eschewing victimhood for victorhood.

That path is illuminated in a new book by Candace Owens, Blackout. Her views echo those of Shelby Steele, Thomas Sowell, Larry Elder, Glenn Loury, Melissa Tate, Jason Whitlock and many other Black voices.

The journey into the Promised Land, analogizing to the Children of Israel who made that journey several thousand years ago, is worth taking a close look at.

In 2007, then Sen. Barack Obama gave a prophetic speech at the historic Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church in Selma, Alabama. He was commemorating the 42nd anniversary of the “Bloody Selma” march which sought full voting rights. Obama aimed to lead a government to transform the Black experience in America into the promise that was long expected after the Civil War, moving past the abolition of slavery and past the Jim Crow era to full participation in America.

Obama drew on the analogy of the Children of Israel about to enter the Promised Land. Moses could see the Promised Land, but he was not to enter it. Moses’ accomplishment was to take the Israelites out of slavery and out of a slave mentality. That took forty years of wandering in the desert. But it was Joshua who was destined to actually lead them into the Promised Land.

“The Moses generation pointed the way. They took us 90 percent of the way there, but we still got that 10 percent in order to cross over to the other side,” he said. “And so the question that I have today is, what’s called of us in this Joshua generation? What do we do in order to fulfill that legacy, to fulfill the obligations and the debt that we owe to those who allowed us to be here today?”

Obama’s answer rested in progressive governance. But that appears to have fallen short.

David Graham, writing for the Atlantic in October of 2016, interviewed Black students at the historic Black college, North Carolina A&T State University, where President Obama spoke. Obama was seen as sophisticated, polite, and engaged. As one student remarked, “His legacy is that he’s paved the road for Black young men and women, showing they’re capable and can run for office.”

But Graham’s assessment of the student view was that Obama had yet to become “the vanguard of some new generation, [rather he was] another important forebear, laying out the path. Whatever the rest of his legacy, the sense among young people that the president remains on the other side of the River Jordan, and that they are the true Joshua generation that must take up the banner now, seems like a bittersweet validation of his words nearly a decade ago.”

So, if not Obama, then how do we assess what is called for leadership in the Joshua generation?

We need to look closer at the Moses/Joshua analogy and apply it to contemporary America. Notably, the American Black experience differs from the original crossing into the Promised Land. The freed Israelite slaves went into another country outside Egypt; the freed American slaves continued their journey in the same land. The Israelites had to contend with scarcity, other tribes and a longing for comfortable old ways; the freed American slaves had to contend with the emergence of the white supremacist groups such as the KKK and Jim Crow laws — this was the revanchism by the old guard of the defeated South.

The freed American slaves were not wandering in a desert so much as sinking into discriminatory quicksand. This was a different kind of inertia. Instead of being slowed by forty years in the desert to being slowed by more than a hundred years in an emerging international powerhouse.

This difference presents a context quite unlike that encountered by the Children of Israel. For the freed American slaves the choices were either fixing the problem with government action or taking the situation into one’s own hands with self-development. Also, the pacing of change needed to be different since the America itself was changing.

Fast forward to the middle of the 20th century and updating the Promised Land analogy.

A core ingredient is vanquishing the slave mentality, from seeing oneself as a victim of oppression and replacing that mindset with freedom and becoming. Author and film maker Shelby Steele makes this choice explicit by comparing the contemporary Jewish and Black experience in a discussion earlier this year:

“The biggest mistake we made was to buy into the idea that our victimization by racism was our source of power rather than our self, our skills, our talents, our development. As victims, we had won a great civil rights movement. The downside is it seduced us. That victory was very seductive. It was racial justice and much needed, but it seduced us into adopting the framework of justice as our way ahead, our way out. And so we missed the fact that the real way out is development.

“This is the difference between Blacks and Jews. Jews obviously have endured all manner of abuse, the Holocaust included, but they never gave up responsibility for their own fate. They went to the Middle East. They created one of the great nations of the last century. If they landed in America from Europe and the schools weren’t any good, they opened up yeshivas in somebody’s basement and taught their kids, and their kids became the best-educated kids in America. They kept responsibility for their fate.

“The tragedy of Black America is we gave up responsibility for our fate in the name of justice. I hate the word justice because it’s a drug. It makes you feel that there’s such a thing as justice. If you really look at the human condition, this is a very rare phenomenon. Maybe it’s going to be there, maybe it’s not, but you better not count on it. You better focus on what’s in front of you and what you need to get ahead, what can get your family ahead and so forth. People who do that thrive. If racism is systemic or not, you thrive if you keep responsibility for your own fate.”

Candace Owens represents this transition. Her book, Blackout, is one of self-discovery and how Americans need to think through what is called for to move from victimhood to victorhood.

Her phrasing that pits victimhood against victorhood is more than a slogan. Owens focuses on the can-do mindset and success of Black entrepreneurs in the early 1900s. She reminds the reader of the organizational success of Booker T. Washington in 1900 by launching a support for black entrepreneurs. The National Negro Business League doubled its representation of Black businesses from 20,000 to 40,000 until all America was crushed by the Great Depression in 1929.

The question that Owens raises is whether these beginnings of victorhood were unduly delayed by government assistance. Not during the extreme years, but afterwards: “Black America will never become prosperous via welfare and government handouts; if it were possible, it would have already happened,” she writes.

Owens peppers her book with trenchant facts to support her perspective, especially with the tradeoff of government protection with Great Society programs from the late 1960s for a voting allegiance to the Democrat party. One can argue the details, but what is more important to consider is how she traces out the victimhood mindset — in education, in media, faith, excuses, culture, slavery, feminism, family and what she describes as “overcivilization.”

Law enforcement is the most frequent example encountered in the media, presumably demonstrating systemic racism and supporting a rationale for Black grievance. But what if the science says the popular media treatment is a myth?

A recent Gallup poll shows that the 81% of the Black community favors either more or the same amount of police presence in their community. That is at odds with the loud protests heard on the media, especially since the horrific killing of George Floyd.

What one comes away with from Candace Owens’ book is that she is more in step with actual police reform than most media and defund police protesters.

Owens follows the evidence rather than atypical victim narratives. Owens cites to FBI data, analyses by Heather Mac Donald, and to a study by researchers from Michigan State University of Maryland that “dispels the myth that killings of Blacks by white police officers are somehow racially motivated and disproportionate to the number of white people killed by white cops.” Citing Joseph Cesario, “Our data show that the rate of crime by each racial group correlates with the likelihood of citizens from that racial group being shot. . . . If you live in a county that has a lot of white people committing crimes, white people are more likely to be shot. If you live in a county that has a lot of Black people committing crimes, Black people are more likely to be shot. It is the best predictor we have of fatal police shootings.”

Owens follows the science of policing and asks the very question that surrounds every myth: “Why would news organizations seek to frighten an entire community with tales of excessive, unprovoked violence? The answer is simple: by portraying blacks as sitting ducks or target dummies for trigger-happy cops, the entire community is made to feel victimized. . . .”

Owens, for her part, unabashedly digs into the many biases that surround reasons why Black Americans have not reached the Promised Land. Her digging led her into becoming a conservative.

Clearly, there is a paradigm shift required to comprehend the difference between the victim/grievance and the victor/development portrayals of why Black Americans have not made it into the Promised Land. That clashing of views need to be examined directly without disrespect. If both black voices are not heard and understood, then black Americans will be forever prevented from entering the Promised Land.

Uncomfortable as her book is, Owens may well be the 10% needed for the Joshua generation and, as she might say, to blackout the slave mentality.

Joe Nalven is a former associate director of the Institute for Regional Studies of the Californias at San Diego State University.

