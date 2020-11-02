Opinion: Cynical About The Election? Vote Like Tupac Shakur Would!

By Barbod Salimi

Share This Article:

I’m invoking the rapper Tupac Shakur and President James Madison in the same op-ed. This is out of necessity given our current sociopolitical reality. In his 1991 song “Words of Wisdom,” Shakur speaks about the United States from the perspective of a Black man. Citing generations of enslavement and oppression, he ends by issuing a stark message, using phrases like “just as you rose you will fall” and “America, you reap what you sow.”

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Taken together these words are both defiant and diagnostic; they conjure a spirit of resistance but also a prediction of reckoning. So, what does this have to do with Madison? The answer lies in an earlier verse in which Tupac proclaims, “This is for the masses, the lower classes, the ones you left out.” The answer also lies in contemporary American society.

In principle, it wouldn’t be outlandish to liken these “masses” to what the Constitution’s preamble begins with: “We the people.” But principle and practice are not always in alignment, and oftentimes the misalignment is by design. Such is the case with the Constitution and its key progenitor, James Madison.

Contrary to popular belief or what gets transmitted to children in primary school history classes, the “founding fathers”, as they are sentimentally called, were hardly involved in the task of establishing freedom and democracy for all. Obvious examples of exclusion were black slaves and women. What’s more, Madison understood all too well an equation Aristotle keenly observed two millennia prior—that pure freedom plus democracy equals an inevitability: people vote in their best interest.

In this vein, democracy (again, if pure and unfettered) is antithetical to tyranny and oligarchy essentially by definition. Madison’s solution, if one can call it that, to this “problem” was to install the illusion of democracy while ensuring that power remain in the hands of those at the top.

Local and small-scale coalitions of people who would band together and presumably act in their own interests were infrastructurally stamped out through the advancement of a larger federal government. The Constitution itself was carefully drafted with this aim in mind and, as such, contains a core element of anti-democratic spirit. Madison, who spearheaded these efforts, would go on to become the country’s fourth president.

We are now on president number 45, and it seems more apparent than ever that a covert form of tyranny is brewing. Oligarchical governance undoubtedly still lingers in the background, but the more immediate threat comes in the form of presidential power. The current president behaves and speaks dictatorially almost by reflex.

He has stated that as the “chief law enforcement officer of the country…I could do whatever I want.” And he has. In June, he cleared a street filled with peaceful protestors through use of police force so that he could pose in front of a historic church with a Bible in his hand. He spoke behind closed doors about the mortal danger of COVID-19 and simultaneously lied to the people about its severity in order to force his own ends. He has alluded to wanting extra terms in office, beyond the limit of two legally outlined in the 22nd Amendment.

Time and time again, this president has refused to act in the best interest of what Tupac referred to as “the masses,” and shades of tyranny are becoming increasingly noticeable.

I’ll be honest, I’m grateful for the small semblance of democracy that I get to take part in as a voting American. I don’t want to downplay the relative privilege of this right as compared to those in other parts of our troubled world. But I’m cynical, nevertheless. I’m not particularly enthusiastic about participating in the upcoming election.

But I have resigned myself to this thought: Even though we don’t have a pure democracy, my vote can be one of opposition to tyranny. And maybe, at least for the time being, that’s good enough to energize me.

This election, I’m voting against the fourth president as well as the 45th. And with Tupac’s words ringing in my head, I’m casting my ballot for the masses, the lower classes, and the ones who were left out.

Barbod Salim is a psychology professor at Alliant International University in San Diego.

Opinion: Cynical About The Election? Vote Like Tupac Shakur Would! was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: