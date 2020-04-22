Opinion: Reflections on War, the Pandemic and the Importance of Service

By Jodie M. Grenier

Just prior to the invasion of Iraq, at a staging area in Kuwait, our unit’s gunnery sergeant gathered our team together and instructed us to write a letter home. The letter was to be delivered to our families with our belongings if we were killed. “This letter will be stored in your bags and will be read if you are killed. So think long and hard about what you want to say to your families,” he said.

I was only 20-years-old and the uncertainty of the war ahead of us was real. I was now tasked with accepting my potential future death and leaving lasting words to comfort my family. Using my best cursive that the Catholic School nuns and my mother would appreciate, I penned my last letter to my family.

Back then our country was still reeling the from the attacks on 9/11 and a war in Iraq seemed justified. Before this sobering assignment, I don’t believe I’d given pause to much except what was in front of me. How do I justify my death to my family? Or rather my life — to myself?

At the time, I certainly didn’t have grasp on feminism, at least not in the traditional sense, and women’s history wasn’t part of my high school curriculum. However, in the very little time that I served in the Marine Corps I began to realize not everyone was raised by a tough single mother, and not everyone believed women “belonged.”

It was through writing that one letter that I was able to reflect on the importance of my role as a Marine, intelligence analyst and woman, the sacrifices I was making, and the impact it could have on my family. I was able to give my life a much deeper meaning, and that deeper meaning carried me through the chaos of unending wars and the past 17 years of my life.

As I penned that letter, I expressed immense emotional gratitude to my mother for her sacrifices. I was her firstborn and she raised me as a young, single mother for most of my childhood. I thanked my stepfather for his patience as I was more of a hell-raiser than book worm growing up. And then I explicitly addressed my sisters, Josie, then 12 years old, and Julia, who had just turned six years old.

“I died for your freedom — so that you (as girls and young women) know that nothing is off-limits to you,” I wrote.

In writing that letter, and through the rest of my deployments, I strengthened my belief that I was serving in a war to keep my sisters safe from harm on American soil. That somehow my service and subsequent deployments advanced their future opportunities as young girls when they became women.

I also understood that the work I did as an intelligence analyst drove the operations conducted by our combat units. Each day, I was responsible for someone else’s life.

Understanding the purpose of my life’s work has afforded me sustaining hope, confidence, and clarity. The work Foundation for Women Warriors does to help single mothers achieve personal and fiscal success is inspired by my own mother’s sacrifice. Additionally, our work to assist the young women transitioning out of the military is inspired by my sister’s transition out of the Air Force, eight years after I completed my own service.

As I reflect on the 17th anniversary of the invasion of Iraq, while currently experiencing the uncertainty the COVID 19 pandemic will have on our community, my organization, and our country, I feel similarly purpose-driven and hopeful.

Concentration camp survivor Viktor E. Frankl wrote in his influential book Man’s Search for Meaning:

“The greatest task for any person is to find meaning in his or her life. I saw three possible sources for meaning: in work (doing something significant), in love (caring for another person), and in courage during difficult times. Suffering in and of itself is meaningless; we give our suffering meaning by the way in which we respond to it.”

Today, more than ever, it is deeply pertinent to take pause and reflect on what is being asked of us as individuals and as a country. What does this uncertainty call for and what is our individual purpose in all of it?

In real-time, we are witnessing a shift in the perception of true leadership and deepening our appreciation for our fellow humans. Especially those who have committed to a life of service — in medical care, delivery of essentials, food service, and science.

The actions we take today as individuals and collectively as a nation will define our national character and trajectory for the next century. As our country faces such uncertainty, perhaps we should ask ourselves “who is our work for?” and resolve to be of service to one another.

I am confident together we will pull through this uncertain moment with a renewed sense of patriotism defined by the leadership, service and sacrifice of ordinary Americans.

Jodie M. Grenier is a Marine Corps veteran and CEO of Foundation for Women Warriors in Carlsbad.

