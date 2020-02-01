Opinion: Carlsbad Must Address Growing Traffic Problems with Data and Transparency

By Cori Schumacher

For years our residents have been told “there are no traffic issues in Carlsbad.” But Carlsbad residents know better. Our residents live the reality of Carlsbad’s traffic issues every day. We are spending too much time in our cars, which takes time away from what matters most—our families, our friends and our lives.

Since being elected to the Carlsbad City Council in 2016, I have found that traffic problems have been a consistent issue during my town hall meetings and office hours, yet city hall was making little progress on fixing these issues. As a new councilmember, I demanded change on behalf of our community. We started with establishing a fair vetting process for Carlsbad’s Traffic and Mobility Commission membership.

Then we learned that the methodology for gathering traffic data was flawed, and Carlsbad’s phased approach for tackling residential traffic had been put on hold for years.

That could not stand.

In 2018, we launched a unique program called the Carlsbad Connector that takes commuters from Poinsettia Station to their workplaces throughout Carlsbad. This is a great way to incent those who work in Carlsbad, but live elsewhere, to use public transit, save our residential streets for our residents, while doing our part to relieve some freeway traffic.

Last year, we placed speed feedback signs to initiate traffic studies throughout the city, while also focusing on Madison and Roosevelt streets in the Barrio, where residents have been asking for relief from speeding traffic for decades. We also implemented a comprehensive traffic improvement project for the Barrio, initiated steps to make physical changes to Carlsbad and Tamarack boulevards to control traffic, added traffic enforcement staff to our police department, increased enforcement around our schools, and launched a successful pilot program for traffic signal synchronization.

It’s been a gradual process — but we’ve made real improvements — and we’re not done yet.

We must continue to ensure traffic data is being collected accurately, including requiring new developments to conduct appropriate traffic analyses and pay their fair share for additional parking.

City hall needs to empower the Traffic and Mobility Commission to direct staff to take recommendations to council, and just like the Planning Commission, these meetings need to be recorded on video to increase transparency. Finally, we must use parking-in-lieu fees to build a parking structure at the corner of State and Oak streets where the city owns property.

I could go on and on about the policy solutions, but the point will never change: We should be spending less time in our cars, and more time with our families.

Everyday issues, like traffic, impact our quality of life. That’s why they matter to me. Our community deserves better. Together, we will fix this.

Cori Schumacher is a member of the Carlsbad City Council and a championship surfer.

