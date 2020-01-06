Opinion: Is the President Above the Law? A Biblical View

By Rabbi Michael Berk

Share This Article:

On Dec. 18, the United States House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump. They passed resolutions on two charges, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

During the debate, several Democratic speakers emphasized that the second charge of obstruction was important to make clear that the president of the United States is not above the law. To the Democrats, there is a seriousness to this charge because it seems that clear to the current incumbent of the highest office in our land, and many of his supporters (both in and out of elective office) believe that in practice, the president is above the law.

Those who disagree look back to the Founders and how they designed our government to prevent the president becoming king-like; especially in the way in which a king was understood to be above the law. This was made clear in the first day of the Judicial Committee’s hearings on the possibility of the impeachment of Donald Trump, when one of the constitutional scholars testified that the impeachment idea was adopted from England, where government ministers could be impeached, BUT NOT THE KING HIMSELF.

Why was this? Because the king was above the law. Kings were perceived to have received their authority from none other than God, and so, they were not subject to human law like the rest of us. Our founders accepted the idea of the importance of impeachment, but rejected that it would not apply to the president of the United States. The president would not be like a king; he would be subject to the laws of the land.

Given the perceived intervention of the Divine on the authority of the king, it can be instructive to take a look at the Hebrew Bible and learn what it tells us about the king that would rule over Israel.

The notion of a king for Israel is not mentioned until the speeches Moses delivers in the last book of the Torah, the Jewish title for the first five books of the Bible. At first, God’s idea is that Israel didn’t need a human king; Israel had God, “the King of Kings.” But, Moses prophesied that the Israelites will find a problem with their leadership that God does not share: the lack of a human king to rule over them — a king like the other nations have.

The only passage in the Torah that speaks about a king is Deuteronomy 17: 14-20, where we read: “When you enter the land the Lord your God is giving you and have taken possession of it and settled in it, and you say, ‘Let us set a king over us like all the nations around us,’ be sure to appoint over you a king the Lord your God chooses. He must be from among your fellow Israelites. Do not place a foreigner over you, one who is not an Israelite. The king, moreover, must not acquire great numbers of horses for himself or make the people return to Egypt to get more of them, for the Lord has told you, ‘You are not to go back that way again.'”

“He must not take many wives, or his heart will be led astray. He must not accumulate large amounts of silver and gold. When he takes the throne of his kingdom, he is to write for himself on a scroll a copy of this law, taken from that of the Levitical priests. It is to be with him, and he is to read it all the days of his life so that he may learn to revere the Lord his God and follow carefully all the words of this law and these decrees and not consider himself better than his fellow Israelites and turn from the law to the right or to the left. Then he and his descendants will reign a long time over his kingdom in Israel.”

The Bible recognizes why people want a strong ruler — fear. Thomas Hobbes said that if people’s fears are calmed a society can function. But the Torah knows how fear can lead people to accept leadership that is strong but also corrupt. Deuteronomy provides a new way to use power to calm the natural fears that people have.

The first thing that strikes us is that Israel’s king is not the nation’s founding father, which is often the source of a king’s power. The existence of the Torah cripples a Jewish king’s ability to make this claim.

As you can tell from the passage cited, it’s not clear that the king was supposed to do much at all. Rather than outline the king’s authority, the Torah focuses on his restrictions. In the ancient world international alliances were created through marriage. So, the number of wives he will be permitted is limited to reduce foreign entanglements. To restrain military expansion, the king will be limited on how many horses he may have. And restricting the amount of gold he amasses was a way to constrain the kings’ power of taxation.

The Torah is silent about what the Israelites were obligated to do for the king. The authority of a typical king in the ancient world was often based on a god telling the king his people must obey him. When the Torah describes judges or prophets, it says you have to obey them. But never are the Israelites told they have to obey their king! This is revolutionary. The Jewish king is controlled by the Torah, but the Torah doesn’t say the Jews were to be controlled by their king.

There’s only one thing the king is clearly tasked with doing: He has to read and write a book. Most of the Jewish commentators assume this refers to the book of Deuteronomy. He writes it in front of the priests (Levites). He is not part of the religious establishment and has no religious authority. He reads and writes this book all the days of his life to remind himself that he is not above the law.

Moses knows the people will ask for a king. They will get one, but they get a king with a Jewish understanding of power. They want a king that controls everything, but get a king who has little of what is normally understood as power.

The Bible is searching for a kind of ruler different than the other rulers in the world. Instead of absolute kingly power as exercised by other rulers to give people security and quiet their fears, the Torah creates a different kind of monarchy that will pursue justice and wisdom, and with those tools, create peace, calm, and righteousness in the nation.

So who is the Jewish king? In the Torah he is referred to as “Achicha — your brother.” Other rulers were referred to in paternal terms, like a founding father. In Israel, the king is your “brother.” And, by the way, when the Torah speaks about slaves, it calls a slave the same word: “your brother!” Both the king and the slave are “your brothers.” This is a radically egalitarian notion of society.

Ours is a vastly different world than the one Moses knew. But it is still a frightening world, and President Trump drums up a lot of fears of others. I would wish for a leader like the one imagined by the Torah — a leader who would seek to calm the fears that pervade our society with wisdom, integrity, and modesty, with honesty and openness, recognizing that he or she is one of us.

Michael Berk is Rabbi Emeritus of Congregation Beth Israel, the largest Jewish congregation in San Diego and the oldest in Southern California.

Opinion: Is the President Above the Law? A Biblical View was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: