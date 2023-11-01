Marine Corps map shows the location of the brush fire.

Firefighters worked Wednesday to subdue a roughly 2,500-acre brush fire burning on open training grounds at Camp Pendleton.

The blaze erupted Tuesday toward the northern end of the military installation, according to base public-affairs personnel.

The flames were posing no structural threats as of late Wednesday afternoon, Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Jorin Hollenbeak said.

“The Camp Pendleton Fire Department (and) mutual-aid partners are on scene, actively working containment and control efforts,” he said.