A ceremonial groundbreaking for the new hangar with a V-22 Osprey in the background. Navy photo

The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command broke ground last week for a new aircraft hangar at Naval Air Station North Island to support V-22 Osprey tiltrotors and other large aircraft.

The $51.9 million hangar will be built by Carlsbad-based RQ Construction, which has constructed other military facilities across the southwest.

“This new facility is representing a fresh start for naval aviation at NAS North Island,” said Capt. Newt “Bomb” McKissick, commanding officer at Naval Base Coronado.

“In building this hangar, we are taking an important next step towards innovation and supporting the fleet, a crucial move at a time when added capabilities of our strike groups are in high demand,” he said

In addition to hangar space, the facility will include shop space, storage, and administrative offices.

Ospreys are beginning to replace venerable Grumman C-2 Greyhound aircraft in carrying supplies and personnel to and from deployed aircraft carriers.