The crew of the Ticonderoga class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill stand at attention during the ship’s decommissioning ceremony on Friday. Navy photo

The Navy decommissioned the USS Bunker Hill on Friday, the third aging guided-missile cruiser to leave naval service in San Diego this summer.

The Ticonderoga-class cruiser ended 37 years of service during a ceremony at Naval Base San Diego that included the warship’s second commanding officer, retired Vice Adm. Rodney Rempt.

Rempt wished the last crew fair winds and following seas as they bid farewell to their ship.

The Ticonderoga cruisers are being superseded by the latest version of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, which are almost the same size and have more advanced radar and other systems.

The Bunker Hill’s final commanding officer, Capt. Jason Rogers, reflected on the service of his crew and those who came before during the ceremony.

“With great pride, I acknowledge the dedication and valor of the sailors who served aboard this ship for the past 37 years,” said Rogers. “The USS Bunker Hill’s legacy is a testament to our commitment to national security. As we lower the flag one final time, we honor the past while embracing the Navy’s future.”

Named for an early battle in the Revolutionary War, the ship was commissioned Sept. 20, 1986, near where the battle took place in Boston.

Last month the Navy decommissioned the USS Mobile Bay and USS Lake Champlain in separate ceremonies in San Diego.