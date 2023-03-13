A Virginia-class nuclear attack submarine underway. Navy photo

President Biden is expected to announce a landmark agreement Monday with Australia and Britain to deploy a fleet of nuclear-powered attack submarines in the Asia-Pacific region to counter China.

The President will meet with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of Britain at Naval Base Point Loma in San Diego.

The three leaders are expected to make the announcement early Monday afternoon.

The deal reportedly has Australia buying Virginia-class submarines from the United States, additional vessels from Britain and ultimately making their own submarines under a transfer of U.S. nuclear technology..

Nuclear submarines are a key area where the United States has an edge over China’s navy. They are quieter than conventional diesel-electric submarines and can stay submerged longer.

“This is the biggest step forward in our military capability that we’ve had since the end of the Second World War,” Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles said on Friday. “This, more than anything that we can do, it will allow us in a pretty difficult world to look after ourselves.”

As part of the agreement, U.S. and British nuclear submarines will rotate into port in Perth, Australia.

Reuters contributed to this article.