The future USS John L. Canley at NASSCO. Courtesy of the company

The Navy has accepted delivery of the future USS John L. Canley, the fourth expeditionary sea base built at the NASSCO shipyard in Barrio Logan.

The 784-foot-long ships are floating Marine bases, with a 52,000 square-foot flight deck, fuel and equipment storage, repair spaces, weapons magazines, mission planning spaces and accommodations for up to 250 personnel.

Their missions include mine counter measures, anti-piracy operations, maritime security, humanitarian aid, disaster relief and crisis response.

Late last month the first ship in the class, the USS Hershel “Woody” Williams, arrived Mersin, Turkey, to deliver supplies in the aftermath of deadly earthquakes. The crew unloaded over 100 pallets of hygiene products, clothes, blankets, cots, comfort kits and more.

The new ship honors Gunnery Sgt. John L. Canley, a Marine who distinguished himself during the Battle of Hue in the Vietnam War.

“Canley nobly served his country, and his namesake ship will help provide the warfighter with capability and access,” said Tim Roberts, manager of the Navy’s strategic and theater sealift program.

Construction of a fifth ship, the future USS Robert E. Simanek, is underway at the shipyard.