The USS Midway Museum with the San Diego skyline in the background.

San Diego’s floating U.S.S. Midway Museum earned an award Monday from the Naval History and Heritage Command, an organization responsible for preserving, analyzing and disseminating U.S. naval history and heritage.

The historical naval aircraft carrier museum, located in downtown San Diego at Navy Pier, earned the large category Maintenance Excellence Award in the annual Museum Excellence Awards presented by the NHHC, which is based at the Washington Navy Yard.

The awards recognize public, nonprofit organizations that display excellence in presenting the history and heritage of the U.S. Navy with their establishments and messaging.

The Maintenance Excellence Award is presented to the two organizations that demonstrate the greatest improvement in conditions over the past year of an artifact.

“These are non-federal museums, and each had a unique approach in telling the Navy’s story,” said Ret. Rear Adm. Samuel Cox, NHHC director. “Their ability to reach out to the public deserves to be recognized, and I truly feel that these winners are living up to naval excellence. They are honoring those that have served and are continuing to inspire and educate our next generation.”

The applicants were judged on their exhibits, published material or lectures and abilities in artifact preservation. Those criteria set the benchmark for all applicants.

Each winner will be presented with a plaque and pennant at the Historic Naval Ships Association’s annual meeting on Sept. 25 in Mobile, Alabama.

“Bravo Zulu, to all the professionals and volunteers alike,” Cox said. “Your continued efforts are crucial in informing the public about our nation’s Navy, its proud heritage, and the importance of sea-power in the national security environment.”

–City News Service