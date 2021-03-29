The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt leads the guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill, guided-missile destoryer USS Russell and Indian navy guided-missile frigate INS Shivalik. Navy photo

The San Diego-based USS Theodore Roosevelt and its strike group conducted a maritime exercise Sunday and Monday with elements of India’s navy and air force in the Indian Ocean.

The exercise occurred shortly after a visit to India by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and comes amid rising tensions with China in the region.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to conduct this exercise with the Indian Navy and Air Force,” said Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, commander of Carrier Strike Group Nine. “Not only do we share a common desire for a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific, we also share common values and maritime traditions which make training together all the more meaningful.”

The two nation’s forces practiced anti-submarine warfare, joint air operations, and command and control techniques.

U.S. forces included the guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill and guided-missile destroyer USS Russell. The Indian guided-missile frigate INS Shivalik and a squadron from the Indian Air Force joined the U.S. ships during the exercise

The Roosevelt departed San Diego for a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific region on Dec. 23.