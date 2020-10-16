Navy Reports New Coronavirus Infection Aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt

Share This Article:

The Navy reported Friday that two sailors aboard the San Diego-based USS Theodore Roosevelt have been infected with coronavirus, four months after a serious outbreak incapacitated the aircraft carrier, according to news reports.

ABC News quoted a spokesman for Naval Air Forces as saying the two sailors tested positive for the virus while conducting routine training in the Pacific Ocean off San Diego this week.

The spokesman said contact tracing has been completed and all crew members who came in contact with the two sailors are quarantining aboard the ship.

An outbreak that began in March forced the carrier to dock in Guam for 10 weeks as over 1,000 sailors contracted the disease, many were hospitalized, and one died.

The Roosevelt’s former captain, Brett Crozier, pleaded with the Navy for help with the outbreak, but was fired when his memo was leaked to the press.

