BAE Systems Gets $103 Million to Overhaul Destroyer at San Diego Shipyard

BAE Systems was awarded a $103.5 million Navy contract to modernize the guided-missile destroyer USS Preble at its shipyard in San Diego.

The value of the competitively awarded contract could reach $117.7 million if all options are exercised.

BAE will place the ship in dry dock to perform hull preservation work, upgrade the ship’s Aegis combat system and command-and-control equipment, and refurbish the living spaces for the vessel’s 280 crew. The work is expected to begin in October and be completed in February 2022.

“Our team of employees, subcontractors and Navy personnel have a great deal of experience with the DDG class and look forward to ushering the USS Preble into its next phase of fleet readiness,” said David M. Thomas Jr., vice president and general manager of BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair.

BAE’s San Diego shipyard is completing similar work aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup.

