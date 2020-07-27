Marine Task Force Deploys to Palau Aboard New Expeditionary Transport Ship

Share This Article:

Task Force Koa Moana 20, comprised of Marines and sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, has deployed from San Diego on security mission in cooperation with the Republic of Palau, the Marine Corps announced Monday.

The task force from Camp Pendleton is embarked aboard the new expeditionary fast transport USNS City of Bismarck. It is composed of approximately 100 personnel from 1st Marine Division, 1st Marine Logistics Group, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and I MEF Information Group.

The Marine Corps said the mission provides a unique opportunity to enhance relationships with Palau, an island nation in the western Pacific Ocean.

Koa Moana, which means “Ocean Warrior,” is designed to strengthen relationships between the United States and partner nations in the Indo-Pacific region, improve interoperability with local military, and provide humanitarian assistance.

Before embarking, all Marines and Sailors tested negative for COVID-19. When they arrive at the island of Peleliu, where the capital is located, the team will quarantine for 14 days by repairing an airfield before having contact with Palau’s residents.

