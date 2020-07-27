Marine Task Force Deploys to Palau Aboard New Expeditionary Transport Ship

Marines wave as they depart San Diego
Marines and Sailors wave to their friends and family as they depart San Diego aboard the USNS City of Bismarck. Marine Corps photo

Task Force Koa Moana 20, comprised of Marines and sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, has deployed from San Diego on security mission in cooperation with the  Republic of Palau, the Marine Corps announced Monday.

The task force from Camp Pendleton is embarked aboard the new expeditionary fast transport USNS City of Bismarck. It is composed of approximately 100 personnel from 1st Marine Division, 1st Marine Logistics Group, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and I MEF Information Group.

The Marine Corps said the mission provides a unique opportunity to enhance relationships with Palau, an island nation in the western Pacific Ocean.

Koa Moana, which means “Ocean Warrior,” is designed to strengthen relationships between the United States and partner nations in the Indo-Pacific region, improve interoperability with local military, and provide humanitarian assistance.

Before embarking, all Marines and Sailors tested negative for COVID-19. When they arrive at the island of Peleliu, where the capital is located, the team will quarantine for 14 days by repairing an airfield before having contact with Palau’s residents.

USNS City of Bismark
The USNS City of Bismark. Navy photo
