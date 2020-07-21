Rep. Levin Secures $105 Million in Defense Bill for Construction at Camp Pendleton

Share This Article:

Rep. Mike Levin helped secure $105 million in the House defense bill passed Tuesday for two major construction projects at Camp Pendleton.

The bill authorizes $68.5 million for the 1st MARDIV Operations Complex and $37 million for the I MEF Consolidated Information Center at the sprawling base north of Oceanside.

There’s also funding under the Defense Community Infrastructure Program for public works in the City of Oceanside and for schools at Camp Pendleton like Mary Fay Elementary and San Onofre Elementary.

“I am proud that the National Defense Authorization Act authorizes more than $105 million for military construction projects at Camp Pendleton and includes several key amendments I made to support military families,” said Levin, who represents the 49th District in north coastal San Diego and south Orange counties.

“One of my top priorities is advocating for the Marines and sailors at Camp Pendleton, and this funding will help ensure that they have the infrastructure they need to prepare for any mission.”

President Trump has said he may veto the $740 billion bill because it calls for renaming military bases that currently honor Confederate officers.

