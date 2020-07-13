Navy Calls in Firefighting Helicopters as Bonhomme Richard Continues to Burn

Share This Article:

Naval helicopters flew several water-dropping sorties Monday as a fire continued to rage aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego.

The two helicopters were from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Three, according to the official Twitter account of Naval Surface Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Officials updated the number of injured early Monday, saying 34 sailors and 23 civilians had suffered mostly minor injuries. Five people remained hospitalized and are displaying stable vital signs.

Most of the injured were treated for heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation, according to Navy officials.

There were 160 sailors and officers aboard the ship when the fire broke out.

San Diego firefighters were called to 3455 Senn St. at 8:51 a.m. Sunday for a three-alarm fire aboard the vessel, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. About 150 firefighters were assigned to fight the blaze.

The Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Michael M. Gilday, said on Twitter, “Today, we suffered a terrible tragedy aboard USS Bonhomme Richard when a fire broke out aboard the ship while in port San Diego.

“The remainder of the crew is accounted for,” the admiral continued. “We are grateful for the quick and immediate response of local, base, and shipboard firefighters aboard BHR. Our thoughts and prayers are with our BHR sailors, their families, and our emergency responders who continue to fight the fire.”

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer tweeted, “We are here for the sailors and civilians affected by the ship fire at Naval Base San Diego. SDFD and other first responders continue to lend support. All of the crew is off the USS Bonhomme Richard and accounted for. Thank you to our brave sailors and rescue crews.”

The city of National City asked residents to go inside their homes to avoid smoke from the ship fire.

The city tweeted, “The smoke is being evaluated. Safety precautions should be taken to limit any potential health impacts. We are encouraging all residents to go inside and limit outside activities.”

Firefighters from San Diego and National City joined federal firefighters in responding to the scene, where plumes of smoke could be seen on the naval base.

About 1 p.m. Sunday, the USS Fitzgerald shifted berths to a pier farther away from the fire, according to Mike Raney, deputy public affairs officer with the Naval Surface Force. The USS Russell moved about 30 minutes later, he said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately determined.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

