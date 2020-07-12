Fire Injures 21 Aboard USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego

Share This Article:

Seventeen sailors and four civilians were hospitalized Sunday with minor injuries after a fire broke out aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, Navy officials said.

“Everyone is off the ship and everyone is accounted for,” Brian O’Rourke, a Navy spokesman, told City News Service.

The official Twitter account of Naval Surface Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet, updated the number of hospitalized to 17 sailors and four civilians at 2:30 p.m., adding that 160 sailors and officers were aboard the ship when the fire broke out.

Local, base and shipboard firefighters were battling the fire, including water boats, authorities said.

San Diego firefighters were called to 3455 Senn St. at 8:51 a.m. for a three-alarm fire aboard the military assault ship, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. About 150 firefighters were assigned to the blaze.

Multiple media reports said there was an explosion aboard the ship, but that had not been confirmed by officials.

Firefighters from San Diego and National City joined federal firefighters in responding to the scene, where plumes of smoke could be seen on the naval base.

At about 1 p.m., the USS Fitzgerald shifted berths to a pier farther away from the fire, according to Mike Raney, deputy public affairs officer with the Naval Surface Force. The USS Russell moved about 30 minutes later, he said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately determined.

The Bonhomme Richard is an amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego.

Updated at 3:40 p.m., Sunday, July 12,2020

— From Staff and Wire Reports

