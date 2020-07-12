Explosion, Fire Injure 11 Sailors on USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego

Share This Article:

An explosion and fire aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego Sunday injured 11 sailors, the Navy said.

San Diego firefighters were called to 3455 Senn St. at 8:51 a.m. for a three-alarm fire aboard the amphibious assault ship, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

“Eleven sailors have been transported to the hospital for minor injuries. The entire crew is off the ship and all are accounted. More information to follow,” the Pacific Fleet said via Twitter.

Local firefighters joined federal firefighters in responding to the scene, where plumes of smoke could be seen on the naval base.

The cause of the fire was not immediately determined.

The Bonhomme Richard has been homeported in San Diego since 2018. It typically carries a crew of over 1,000, as wells as a large contingent of Marines and an embarked air wing.

Updated at 12:40 p.m., Sunday, July 12,2020

— City News Service

