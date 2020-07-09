Quarantined USS Theodore Roosevelt Set to Return to San Diego Thursday

Share This Article:

The USS Theodore Roosevelt is scheduled to return to San Diego on Thursday at the end of a deployment marked by coronavirus and its captain’s dismissal.

The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier left North Island on Jan. 17 on a routine deployment, visited Vietnam and then docked at Guam after a coronavirus outbreak that ultimately sickened over 1,000 sailors and left one dead.

After former Capt. Brett Crozier pleaded with the Navy for help, he was removed from command. In the controversy that ensued, the acting Secretary of the Navy resigned.

The ship returned to deployment after six weeks of quarantine, ultimately completing a journey of nearly 32,000 nautical miles.

The Roosevelt was followed on deployment in the Pacific by the USS Nimitz, which left San Diego in June.

