Quarantined USS Theodore Roosevelt Set to Return to San Diego Thursday

Posted by on in | 16 Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
USS Theodore Roosevelt passes North Island
The USS Theodore Roosevelt passes North Island at the beginning of its deployment. Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Carlstrom

The USS Theodore Roosevelt is scheduled to return to San Diego on Thursday at the end of a deployment marked by coronavirus and its captain’s dismissal.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier left North Island on Jan. 17 on a routine deployment, visited Vietnam and then docked at Guam after a coronavirus outbreak that ultimately sickened over 1,000 sailors and left one dead.

After former Capt. Brett Crozier pleaded with the Navy for help, he was removed from command. In the controversy that ensued, the acting Secretary of the Navy resigned.

The ship returned to deployment after six weeks of quarantine, ultimately completing a journey of nearly 32,000 nautical miles.

The Roosevelt was followed on deployment in the Pacific by the USS Nimitz, which left San Diego in June.

Quarantined USS Theodore Roosevelt Set to Return to San Diego Thursday was last modified: July 9th, 2020 by Chris Jennewein

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss