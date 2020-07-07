Marine Suffers Self-Inflicted Wound After Standoff at Twentynine Palms

Marines training at Twentynine Palms
Marines training at Twentynine Palms. Marine Corps photo

A Marine was hospitalized with a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday after a two-hour standoff with military police at the Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for the sprawling base in San Bernardino County around 6:30 a.m. after reports of shots being fired.

“An individual sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound at approximately 8:30 a.m. The individual is currently being treated and will be transported to a medical facility. There are no other injuries reported at this time. This incident is under investigation,” the Marine Corps tweeted.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted around 9 a.m. and the gates to the base reopened.

