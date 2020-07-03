USS Fitzgerald Comes ‘Back to the Fleet,’ As Destroyer Returns to San Diego Homeport

Share This Article:

The guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald arrived in San Diego this week, after restoration following damage from a fatal collision.

Throughout the restoration period, the Navy made it a priority to return the Fitzgerald to readiness. The collision occurred three years ago, killing seven sailors.

“Returning Fitzgerald to the fleet has truly been a team effort,” said Cmdr. Scott Wilbur, Fitzgerald’s Commanding Officer. “I’m incredibly proud of what this crew has done over the last few years, bringing our ship back to the fleet. We’re happy to be home in San Diego to continue our training. I’m excited for what lies ahead.”

On June 17, 2017, the Fitzgerald collided with the Philippine-flagged container ship MV ACX Crystal near the Japanese coast. Along with the fatalities, at least three more sailors suffered injuries, including then-commanding officer Bryce Benson.

The Navy relieved the top two senior officers and top enlisted sailor of duty and pursued criminally negligent homicide charges. The charges were ultimately dropped in April 2019. The owners of the merchant vessel agreed to pay $27 million in compensation to the Navy.

Since the collision, the Fitzgerald crew completed training and certification to bring the crew to peak readiness to operate the ship. The crew also completed 140 simulator hours.

While at their San Diego homeport, the crew will continue to conduct simulator and at-sea training. Further training will adhere to recommendations from the Secretary of the Navy’s Readiness Review and Comprehensive Review.

The Fitzgerald required various hull, mechanical, electrical, communications, computers and intelligence repairs. The work took place at Huntington Ingalls Industries site for the Shipbuilding Division, in Pascagoula, Miss.

The repairs ranged from partial to complete refurbishment of damaged areas, including replacement of the radar and electronic warfare suite.

– City News Service

