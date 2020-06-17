Carrier USS Roosevelt to Transfer from Coronado to Bremerton in 2021

Share This Article:

The Navy announced Wednesday that the USS Theodore Roosevelt will be transferred to a new home port in Bremerton, WA, in the summer of 2021.

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, which deployed from San Diego in January, is back on patrol in the Pacific Ocean following an outbreak of coronavirus.

When it transfers to Bremerton, it will enter the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard for what the Navy terms “docking planned incremental availability,” which is an extended period in dry dock for maintenance and upgrades.

In response to a question on the status of Capt. Brett Crozier, relieved of command of the Roosevelt in the wake of his urgent calls regarding his crew’s exposure to COVID-19 in Guam, Navy spokesman Lt. Travis Callaghan said: “Capt. Crozier is currently assigned to the staff of Commander, Naval Air Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet. For any further information I have to refer you to the office of the Chief of Naval Operations.”

Callaghan also wouldn’t say when or whether another carrier would take the Roosevelt’s place in Coronado: “U.S. Navy long-range planners constantly evaluate whether ships, aircraft and equipment are being used effectively and efficiently. Further decisions involving changing carrier homeport assignments will be announced when appropriate.”.

The USS Abraham Lincoln is based here, and the USS Carl Vinson is scheduled to arrive in the summer following its own overhaul in Bremerton.

Updated at 5:11 p.m. June 17, 2020

