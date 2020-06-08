USS Nimitz Strike Group to Deploy from North Island on Monday

Share This Article:

The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Nimitz and the ships and aviation units of its strike group are scheduled to deploy from North Island on Monday.

The Navy said the more than 6,000 sailors assigned to group will provide maritime security, maintain freedom of the seas in accordance with international law and customs, and operate with international partners and allies to promote regional stability and prosperity.

The strike group includes the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton and guided-missile destroyers USS Halsey, USS John Paul Jones, USS Sterett and USS Ralph Johnson, with some of those ships deploying from Peal Harbor and Everett, WA.

Deployed on the carrier are the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron 22, the “Mighty Shrikes” of Strike Fighter Squadron 94, the “Kestrels” of Strike Fighter Squadron 137, the “Death Rattlers” of Marine Strike Fighter Squadron 323, the “Cougars” of Electronic Attack Squadron 139, the “Sun Kings” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron 116, the “Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 6 and the “Battle Cats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 73.

The Nimitz Strike Group last deployed in 2017. Since then, the Nimitz completed a 15-month overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton.

