Everett-Based Destroyer Hit by Coronavirus Outbreak to Dock in San Diego

A Everett, WA-based Navy destroyer hit by an outbreak of coronavirus will dock at Naval Base San Diego on Tuesday so that sailors can receive medical care and the ship can be disinfected.

“San Diego may not be USS Kidd’s home port, but we are definitely being made to feel at home,” said the ship’s commanding officer, Cmdr. Nathan Wemett.

The guided-missile destroyer was conducting counter-drug operations off the Pacific coast of South America last week when sailors began exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

On April 23, eight medical personnel arrived on board ship along with an advanced Abbott coroavirus testing system to examine the entire crew.

“The Navy pulled out all the stops — specialist doctors have already arrived from the United States to test and help care for our shipmates,” said Cmdr. Matt Noland, the ship’s executive officer, in a message to families of the crew.

As of Monday, 47 sailors have tested positive for the virus, according to media reports. Two sailors have been flown ashore, and another 15 were moved to the San Diego-based amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island.

The Navy said all sailors will be isolated off-ship in San Diego and receive medical screenings twice a day. Crewmembers who have tested negative will enter quarantine and be monitored symptoms. A small contingent of negative-tested sailors will remain on the ship for essential services and deep-cleaning.

