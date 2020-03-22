Sailor at Naval Base Coronado Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Share This Article:

A sailor from Naval Base Coronado is the latest member of the local military community to test positive for COVID-19 as San Diego County’s confirmed cases increased from 131 to 159 this weekend, county health officials and the Navy said.

The sailor reported symptoms of COVID-19 to his supervisor on March 17, according to officials from the base. He tested positive on Friday and is now restricted to his residence, receiving medical care.

“Personnel that the individual immediately identified having close contact with have been notified and are in self-quarantine at their resident,” the base’s public affairs office said. “Military health professionals are conducting a thorough contact investigation to determine whether any other personnel may have been in close contact and possibly exposed.”

Of the 159 people in the county with positive diagnoses, health officials said 135 are county residents, 11 are in federal quarantine and 13 are not county residents. Of the 34 patients who have been hospitalized, 25 are county residents. Twelve of those hospitalized were in intensive care, as was one non-county resident.

The vast majority of San Diego County’s cases — nearly 100 of those who have tested positive — have been under the age of 60. One individual’s age is unknown.

