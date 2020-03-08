Some Passengers from Stranded Cruise Ship to Be Quarantined at Miramar

Share This Article:

Some passengers who have been held aboard a ship off the coast of San Francisco for two weeks will be quarantined at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar until full coronavirus testing can be completed, federal health officials announced Sunday.

At least 21 of the roughly 3,000 people on board the Grand Princess cruise have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus strain.

On Sunday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said the ship will dock in Oakland on Monday, when at least 1,000 passengers who are California residents will complete the mandatory quarantine at Travis Air Force Base, about 50 miles northeast of Oakland, and Miramar in San Diego.

Both Miramar and Travis were quarantine locations for Americans evacuated from Wuhan, China, where the disease was first reported.

Other U.S. passengers will be taken to Joint Base San Antonio Lackland in Texas or Dobbins Air Force Base in Georgia.

No one on board will be released immediately to the general public.

Passengers who require medical treatment and hospitalization will be taken to health-care facilities in California.

The crew will be quarantined and treated aboard the ship.

“The Port of Oakland was chosen because it is one of a limited number of docks that can accommodate a ship the size of the Grand Princess, and because it was the easiest to seal off, securely move passengers toward their isolation destinations and protect the safety of the public,” the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said in a statement.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

