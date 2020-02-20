Last Group of Coronavirus Evacuees Quarantined at Miramar Leaving Thursday

Share This Article:

After two weeks of quarantine, 63 people will be released from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar on Thursday if they have no new symptoms, county health officials said.

The 63 were among 65 passengers who flew into San Diego on Feb. 7 after evacuating Wuhan, China — epicenter of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19. Two other passengers confirmed to have COVID-19 are under observation at UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest.

More than 200 people were quarantined at one time at the base, with 166 who initially arrived in San Diego on Feb. 5 released on Tuesday.

The county board of supervisors unanimously reaffirmed and extended a local health emergency declaration Wednesday in response to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak. Despite the declaration, however, county officials stressed that the risk of contracting the virus locally remains extremely low.

Worldwide, there have been more than 76,000 reported cases of the disease, with more than 2,100 deaths. All but eight of those deaths have occurred in China. There are 15 confirmed cases of the disease in the United States, including one each in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

