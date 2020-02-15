Valentines from San Diego Middle School Cheer Coronavirus Evacuees at Miramar

Valentine's Day card sent by middle school student
A Valentine’s Day card sent by a student at Thurgood Marshall Middle School. Marine Corps photo

Valentine’s Day cards made by students at a San Diego middle school cheered the coronavirus evacuees quarantined at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

The Marines released photos Friday of the valentines sent by students at Thurgood Marshall Middle School in Scripps Ranch.

A total of 232 American citizens arrived in early February on two chartered flights from the Wuhan region of China. Three are hospitalized — two of them with confirmed cases — and the rest are staying at base housing under a 14-day federal quarantine order.


The evacuees are being cared for during the quarantine by personnel from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the federal Administration for Children and Families.

Marine families and San Diego residents are also sending supplies, and the base released photos of thank you notes written by quarantined children on sidewalks at the base.

