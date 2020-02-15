Share This Article:

Valentine’s Day cards made by students at a San Diego middle school cheered the coronavirus evacuees quarantined at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The Marines released photos Friday of the valentines sent by students at Thurgood Marshall Middle School in Scripps Ranch.

A total of 232 American citizens arrived in early February on two chartered flights from the Wuhan region of China. Three are hospitalized — two of them with confirmed cases — and the rest are staying at base housing under a 14-day federal quarantine order.

To those staying with us from China, a #HappyValentinesDay from our local Thurgood Marshall Middle School!! Thank you to all our local @CityofSanDiego residents helping to make these travelers feel welcome! @ACFHHS pic.twitter.com/qCpp8x9Pip — MCAS Miramar (@MCASMiramarCA) February 14, 2020



The evacuees are being cared for during the quarantine by personnel from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the federal Administration for Children and Families.

Marine families and San Diego residents are also sending supplies, and the base released photos of thank you notes written by quarantined children on sidewalks at the base.

For the @MCASMiramarCA families who’ve donated to the travelers staying with us, a small thank you and messages from the children waiting to get home! pic.twitter.com/p0cGLtUtsl — MCAS Miramar (@MCASMiramarCA) February 13, 2020

Valentines from San Diego Middle School Cheer Coronavirus Evacuees at Miramar was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: