Large-Scale Terrorism Exercise Underway at San Diego Navy Facilities

The Navy announced it is conducting a large-scale security exercise in San Diego that may cause traffic delays near bases next week.

The annual Exercise Solid Curtain/Citadel Shield began Monday, Feb. 3, and continues through Saturday, Feb. 15, at installations across the country.

The exercise ensures the readiness of Navy security personnel to respond to terrorism threats to installations and units.

The Navy said measures have been taken to minimize disruptions to normal base operations, but on Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 11-12, there may be increased traffic around bases or delays in base access.

“These delays could impact visitors to bases, including exchange and commissary shoppers, family services clients, and individuals with medical clinic appointments,” the Navy said in a statement. “Naval Medical Center San Diego patients, visitors and hospital staff may also experience significant delays and increased traffic.

Patients were advised to arrive at least 45 minutes early for scheduled medical appointments.

