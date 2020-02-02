Plane With Americans Fleeing Coronavirus in China Due at Miramar on Monday

Share This Article:

Rep. Scott Peters announced Sunday that a plane carrying American citizens leaving China due to the coronavirus outbreak will arrive at Miramar on Monday for a 14-day quarantine.

“I was notified by MCAS Miramar yesterday that the base is expecting to receive a flight of American citizens returning from China,” said Peters. “I will continue to monitor the situation closely, and I am requesting a public briefing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide San Diegans with the most updated information.”

Peters said it was his understanding that passengers aboard the flight have already been screened twice for signs of the virus but will nevertheless be quarantined for two weeks.

On Saturday, the Defense Department issued approval for the use of four military facilities across the nation to serve as repatriation centers for diplomats and other American citizens returning from China who may have come in contact with the disease.

“As we continue to learn more, I urge everyone to follow CDC guidelines,” said Peters, noting that there have been no confirmed cases of the virus in San Diego County.

According to the CDC, the symptoms of coronavirus are fever, cough and a shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. The incubation period is hard to pin down, with health officials saying symptoms can show up in infected individuals in a few as two days or as many as 14 days after exposure.

The outbreak began in Wuhan, China, and over 300 people have died. Cases have been reported in Orange and Los Angeles counties, Washington state, Illinois and Arizona.

