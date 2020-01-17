Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group to Depart San Diego on Friday

Share This Article:

The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group will depart San Diego for a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific region on Friday morning.

More than 6,000 sailors assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt and six accompanying cruisers and destroyers will leave Naval Base San Diego and Naval Air Station North Island on the deployment.

Accompanying the nuclear-powered Roosevelt will be the guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill and guided-missile destroyers USS Russell, USS Paul Hamilton, USS Pinckney, USS Kidd and USS Rafael Peralta.

The strike group was last deployed October 2017 to May 2018 in support of Operation Inherent Resolve in the Middle East and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Afghanistan, as well as maritime security efforts in U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operations.

A carrier strike group is the largest operational unit in the Navy, consisting of an aircraft carrier with 70 aircraft, at least one cruiser and a number of supporting destroyers, submarines and replenishment ships.

The Navy has 10 active carrier strike groups, one of which, led by the USS Abraham Lincoln, will soon arrive in San Diego.

