Photo: San Diego-Based Littoral Combat Ship Fires Powerful Main Gun

The Navy released a dramatic photo over the weekend of the San Diego-based littoral combat ship USS Montgomery firing its powerful 57 mm gun during an exercise in the Pacific Ocean.

The computer-controlled weapon can fire up to 220 high-explosive rounds per minute and hit surface or airborne targets up to nine miles away.

The Montgomery is a futuristic, trimaran-hull variant of the Navy’s growing fleet of littoral combat ships.

The ship is on a rotational deployment to U.S. Into-Pacific Command, conducting operations, exercises and port visits throughout the region with allied navies to provide maritime security and stability.

