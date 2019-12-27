Report: Navy SEALs Described Acquitted Platoon Leader as ‘Evil’ and ‘Toxic’

Share This Article:

Retired Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher was described by Navy SEALs he led as “evil” and “toxic” in a series of video interviews obtained by The New York Times.

According to the Times’ report Friday, the SEALs under Gallagher’s command said their chief seemed to love killing and even fired at civilians.

The platoon members reported their concerns to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, and Gallagher was arrested a few months later. The videos were made during the resulting investigation.

In July, Gallagher was acquitted by a military court in San Diego of charges of committing war crimes in Iraq after President Trump intervened in the case.

He was convicted of a minor charge of posing with an enemy combatant’s body and demoted from chief petty officer to a 1st class petty officer. However, Trump restored Gallagher’s rank, saying his case had been “handled very badly from the beginning.”

Gallagher called the accusations in the Times report “blatant lies,” saying they were concocted by disgruntled SEALs in his platoon who could not meet his high standards.

