A Falck ambulance at a crime scene. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A motorist was badly hurt Friday in a solo car crash in Poway.

The 68-year-old woman was headed west on Twin Peaks Road about 6:30 a.m. Friday when her 1994 Acura Legend veered off the street and struck a traffic signal at Tierra Bonita Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Paramedics took her to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido for treatment of severe injuries, Sgt. Sean Gallagher said.

Preliminary evidence suggested that the woman lost control of the vehicle due to some sort of medical emergency, the sergeant said.