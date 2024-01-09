Rain on a car’s windshield in East County. File photo by OnStream.TV

The National Weather Service said Tuesday it is monitoring a storm that could bring light rain and snow to the San Diego area by Wednesday night.

“Scattered light rain showers and high-level snow showers will increase Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with the highest chances across San Diego County,” the agency said.

“Rainfall will range from less than one-tenth inch near the coast to one-quarter to one-half inch in the mountains with locally greater amounts.”

Gusty wind, and cool temperatures are expected, with highs Wednesday around 63 near the coast, 62 in the western valleys, 55 to 60 near the foothills, 48 to 55 in the mountains and 64 to 67 in the deserts.

Surf will build on Wednesday to 5 to 7 feet, with sets as high as 11 feet, and king tides are predicted for Thursday morning.